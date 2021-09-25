Downstate triple homicide suspect sought

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office needs help to located a triple murder suspect. Twenty-three-year-old Daniel James Sougstad is wanted in connection with the incident. The murder occurred in Windsor Township, just southwest of Lansing.

Sougstad is believed to be in a black Honda Accord with Michigan plate number CZM 350. Police say Sougstad is believed to be armed and very dangerous. Call 911 if you see him or the car.