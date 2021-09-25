Downstate triple homicide suspect sought

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers
Daniel James Sougstad
UPDTATE: SOUGSTAD IN CUSTODY. ALERT CANCELED.
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office needs help to located a triple murder suspect. Twenty-three-year-old Daniel James Sougstad is wanted in connection with the incident. The murder occurred in Windsor Township, just southwest of Lansing.
Sougstad is believed to be in a black Honda Accord with Michigan plate number CZM 350. Police say Sougstad is believed to be armed and very dangerous. Call 911 if you see him or the car.

More Stories

Forensic Science Recognition Week

16 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Early Morning Fire in Baraga Township

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan Agencies To Receive Grant Funding For Fire Safety

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety Campaign

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Chickie: The Pet of the Week

2 days ago Roy Buck

Iron Mountain Man Arrested in Georgia

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Downstate triple homicide suspect sought

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Forensic Science Recognition Week

16 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Early Morning Fire in Baraga Township

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

President Fritz Erickson fired from NMU

19 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Newberry woman dies in traffic crash

1 day ago Lisa Bowers