Some say there’s no such thing as a small piece of history.

But what the Mackinac Bridge Authority is auctioning off could only be classified as big.

Buyers could own an original piece of the iconic Mackinac Bridge…

Five identical original sections of Mighty Mac’s steel deck are up for grabs.

The two ton pieces are five and a half feet wide, 38–feet–long and five inches deep.

The Bridge Authority will cut the sections into two shorter pieces, but then buyers are on their own.

The bid for one of those steel sections is two thousand and 25 dollars.

For more information visit:

www.mightymac.org