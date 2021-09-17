Michigan parents call for statewide school mask mandates

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

Yesterday, a mask mandate was introduced to Kingsford and Iron River schools.

Now, parents statewide are calling for the same mandate in all Michigan schools.

On September 15, a group of parents called on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to require masks in all K-12 schools, even if vaccinated.

The Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools launched a petition for a statewide mask mandate, as only 60% of Michigan schools currently require masks.

A number of news organizations, including the Mining Journal in Marquette, have editorialized in support of the mandate.

To view the petition, visit MDHHS- Issue a Public Health Order Requiring Universal Masking in Schools (actionnetwork.org)

