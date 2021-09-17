Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig campaigning for Governor of Michigan

9 hours ago Roy Buck

Earlier this week former Detroit Police Chief James Craig officially launched a campaign for Governor of Michigan.

He’s wasting no time campaigning and this week he came to the U.P.

His first stop was in Marquette County.

Craig, a republican, will challenge Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, in 2022.

If elected, Chief James Craig will become Michigan’s first African American Governor.

Craig is one in a field of dozens of contenders for a spot on the republican ticket in 2022.

 

Tags: ,

More Stories

State of the City: Negaunee

7 hours ago Marta Berglund

Michigan parents call for statewide school mask mandates

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

Own an original piece of the iconic Mackinac Bridge

14 hours ago Roy Buck

Last night of Marquette’s 2021 season of Music on Third

14 hours ago Roy Buck

FBI seeks information on bombs in Northern Michigan

17 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Chairlift rides at Porcupine Mountain temporarily closed

1 day ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

State of the City: Negaunee

7 hours ago Marta Berglund

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig campaigning for Governor of Michigan

9 hours ago Roy Buck

Michigan parents call for statewide school mask mandates

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

Own an original piece of the iconic Mackinac Bridge

14 hours ago Roy Buck

Last night of Marquette’s 2021 season of Music on Third

14 hours ago Roy Buck