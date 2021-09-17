Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig campaigning for Governor of Michigan

Earlier this week former Detroit Police Chief James Craig officially launched a campaign for Governor of Michigan.

He’s wasting no time campaigning and this week he came to the U.P.

His first stop was in Marquette County.

Craig, a republican, will challenge Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, in 2022.

If elected, Chief James Craig will become Michigan’s first African American Governor.

Craig is one in a field of dozens of contenders for a spot on the republican ticket in 2022.