FBI seeks information on bombs in Northern Michigan

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it needs the public’s help after two bombs were found outside northern Michigan businesses.

According to a release from the FBI’s Detroit field office, explosive devices were found outside cell phone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan.

Each device was found inside U.S.P.S. priority mail boxes. They were sealed with black duct tape.

Threatening notes to both Verizon and AT&T were on the top of the boxes. The notes were signed H.J. or Handcuff Johnny.

Officials believe the devices are tied to a series of letters that were discovered at multiple Upper Peninsula Tower sites last month.

A group calling itself the Coalition for Moral Telecommunications is responsible for the letters, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about the letters or the explosive devices can call 1-800-CALL FBI to leave an anonymous tip.

Tips can also be submitted at FBI.gov.

The FBI is reminding the public to remain vigilant. Civilians should call the nearest law enforcement agency about any suspicious or unknown packages. Do not touch, move or handle them.

The Michigan State Police, Cheboygan Police Department, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department and Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police are all working on the investigation.