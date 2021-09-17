One fatality reported in search for missing kayakers

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Munising – One person is dead and the search is ongoing for a second kayaker near Pictured Rocks. The two kayakers were reported missing Thursday evening. The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, have responded with ongoing search and rescue operations. Search and rescue operations have included the use of aircraft such as a C130 and a rescue helicopter.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as information becomes available.

 

