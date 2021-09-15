Isle Royale’s Horne Fire Update

22 hours ago Roy Buck

Credit to: Thomas Fournier

Isle Royale National Park says that the Horne Fire is nearly contained. At the moment the wild fire has burned through 521 acres of woodland on the remote island. Containment of the fire reached 85 percent as of September 11th.

The National Park still has some areas closed, but did begin to open up some affected areas two weeks ago.

The fire started August 10th after a lightning strike set dry underbrush aflame.

 

 

You can find out more about park staff efforts to contain the Horne Fire at:

Nps.gov/isro

