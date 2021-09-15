Negaunee Carpenter and Millwright Training Center

The Negaunee Carpenter and Millwright Training Center is 32,000 square feet of state-of-the-art equipment including a virtual welding machine.

Through their course studies apprentices get their training out in the field, in the classroom, and in the shop. This allows the students to progress through the system in all facets of their trade.

 

 

Bob understands that some of the trades aren’t a one-size-fits-all. With that said, students can explore other programs that are offered too.

They also offer apprentice and training opportunities for people interested in becoming millwrights and carpenters.

Apprentice programs may be entered into right out of high school, after earning a college degree, or at any time as training for a new career.

When you’re accepted into a certified apprenticeship program, you receive classroom training from instructors with practical experience, plus you get paid while you’re learning on the job.

 

To apply for an apprenticeship, text “future” to 855-424-2562 or apply online at www.buildmifuture.com.

https://www.buildmifuture.com/negaunee-carpenter-and-millwright/

