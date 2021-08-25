Ishpeming Nurse Practitioner Pleads Guilty To Medicare Fraud
Grand Rapids, Mich – An Ishpeming man pleaded guilty to Medicare fraud totaling $5.7 million earlier this month.
Nurse Practitioner, Richard Laksonen, admitted to ordering medical braces and cancer genetic testing without performing assessments and verifying orders in a reasonable fashion.
Laksonen continued to approve orders even after an investigator for a health insurer warned him.
The investigation also established that many of the tests and braces were not medically necessary.
He faces federal charges.
He will be sentenced on November 15th.