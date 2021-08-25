Ishpeming Nurse Practitioner Pleads Guilty To Medicare Fraud

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Grand Rapids, Mich – An Ishpeming man pleaded guilty to Medicare fraud totaling $5.7 million earlier this month.

Nurse Practitioner, Richard Laksonen, admitted to ordering medical braces and cancer genetic testing without performing assessments and verifying orders in a reasonable fashion.

Laksonen continued to approve orders even after an investigator for a health insurer warned him.

The investigation also established that many of the tests and braces were not medically necessary.

He faces federal charges.

He will be sentenced on November 15th.

