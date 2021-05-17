Fatal vehicle accident in Ontonagon County

22 mins ago Roy Buck

Tprs. from the Wakefield State Police Post were dispatched to a rollover accident off of the 107th Engineers Memorial Hwy. near W. SP Service Rd. near the Lake of the Clouds in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

A passerby discovered the vehicle at approximately 9am Saturday morning and called 911. It is unclear at this time when the accident occurred.

It appears Jessie Lavigne (31 yoa) of Gladstone was travelling North on the 107th Engineers Memorial Hwy. when he lost control of his 2006 FORD van on a curve, went into the ditch striking several trees and rolling over on to the passenger side. Lavigne was unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Lavigne was transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital by ambulance but was later transported to Marquette Life Point Hospital by Med-Flight where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Dept., Carp Lake Twp. First Responders, Beacon Ambulance and Dishaw Towing.

More Stories

Dickenson County Healthcare upgrades to Sate-of-the Art Medical Record System

59 mins ago Roy Buck

Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed on Monday, May 17th

1 hour ago Roy Buck

LaFave’s Gun Resolution To Head To Capitol Hill

3 days ago Roy Buck

Marquette’s SPAR and SAIL

3 days ago Roy Buck

Armstrong Creek Man Dies From Injuries After Motorcycle Accident

4 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Spreading the word about NMU’s summer equipment rentals

4 days ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Fatal vehicle accident in Ontonagon County

22 mins ago Roy Buck

Dickenson County Healthcare upgrades to Sate-of-the Art Medical Record System

59 mins ago Roy Buck

Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed on Monday, May 17th

1 hour ago Roy Buck

Track and Field Closes Season With Individual Win

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

LaFave’s Gun Resolution To Head To Capitol Hill

3 days ago Roy Buck
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+