Fatal vehicle accident in Ontonagon County

Tprs. from the Wakefield State Police Post were dispatched to a rollover accident off of the 107th Engineers Memorial Hwy. near W. SP Service Rd. near the Lake of the Clouds in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

A passerby discovered the vehicle at approximately 9am Saturday morning and called 911. It is unclear at this time when the accident occurred.

It appears Jessie Lavigne (31 yoa) of Gladstone was travelling North on the 107th Engineers Memorial Hwy. when he lost control of his 2006 FORD van on a curve, went into the ditch striking several trees and rolling over on to the passenger side. Lavigne was unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Lavigne was transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital by ambulance but was later transported to Marquette Life Point Hospital by Med-Flight where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Dept., Carp Lake Twp. First Responders, Beacon Ambulance and Dishaw Towing.