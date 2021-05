ENBRIDGE’S LINE 5 AND GOVERNOR WHITMER’S FIASCO

GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER HAS WANTED ENBRIDGE’S LINE 5 SHUT DOWN BEING THAT IT POSES A DANGER TO LAKE MICHIGAN AND FOR TRIBAL CONSIDERATIONS.

U-P’S BEAU LAFAVE AGREES THAT THE STRAITS OF MACKINAC IS A SENSITIVE AREA BUT DOES NOT BELIEVE LINE 5 POSES ANY RISK COMPARED TO THE OTHER RESIDUAL AVENUES OF DISTRIBUTION.

IT’S NO WONDER WHY LINE 5 IS A SLIPPERY CASE.

ENBRIDGE GENERAL MANAGER, RYAN DUFFY, WEIGHED IN AND SAID “WE DON’T PLAN TO STOP OPERATING UNLESS WE ARE ORDERED BY A COURT.”

DON STECKMAN, THE GENERAL MANAGER FOR FERRELL GAS IN THE UPPER PENINSULA, SAID THAT A SHUTDOWN IS ” BAD FOR THE STATE, IT’S BAD FOR THE INDUSTRY AND IT’S BAD FOR MICHIGAN RESIDENTS.”

LINE 5 SUPPLIES 65% OF PROPANE DEMAND IN MICHIGAN’S UPPER PENINSULA, AND 55% OF MICHIGAN’S STATEWIDE PROPANE NEEDS. ENBRIDGE’S LINE 5 HAS BEEN A VITAL PIECE OF ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SINCE 1953.

ENBRIDGE’S LINE 5 IS A 645-MILE, 30-INCHDIAMETER PIPELINE THAT TRAVELS THROUGH MICHIGAN’S UPPER AND LOWER PENINSULAS—ORIGINATING IN SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN, AND TERMINATING IN SARNIA, ONTARIO, CANADA. LINE 5 TRANSPORTS UP TO 540,000 BARRELS PER DAY (BPD), OR 22.68 MILLION US GALLONS PER DAY, OF LIGHT CRUDE OIL, LIGHT SYNTHETIC CRUDE AND NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (NGLS), WHICH ARE REFINED INTO PROPANE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: https://www.enbridge.com/~/media/Enb/Documents/Factsheets/FS_Without_Line5_econ_impact.pdf