16 and 17 year olds in Houghton County will have access to Covid-19 vaccines this Friday.

The clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Upper Great–Lakes Hancock Family Health Center at 500 Campus Drive, Suite five

The Pfizer vaccine will be provided.

To schedule an appointment, call 906–483–1700. Second doses will be given on May 28th.