Calumet High School Senior is in the Final Vote for the Prestigious National Honor Hancock- TechForce Foundation

a nonprofit dedicated to helping student techs achieve their Zander, Calumet HS Senior in Final Vote fora nonprofit dedicated to helping student techs achieve their

professional dreams has recognized Zander Worm a Copper Country ISD Automotive Technology and

Calumet High School senior as a finalist for a prestigious national award. Worm was chosen as 1 of 10

finalists amongst high school and community college students nationally. He was nominated by CTE

Automotive Technology Instructor, David Narhi, and chosen out of a pool by industry expert judges.

The final is a popular poll completed online at TechForce.org/Vote and will conclude on Friday, May 7, at

2:00 PM EST. Everyone is encouraged to vote and invite people they know to support this

representative of the CCISD, Calumet, the Upper Peninsula, and Michigan as a whole.

As stated on Zander’s profile, Narhi said of Worm, “his curiosity and interest in vehicles as “profound.”

He regularly asks more information than the course requires, and spends time helping his classmates

understand the material. A two-time regional SkillsUSA winner, Zander is determined to one day

become the Chief Engineer of Corvette.” Worm recently won the State SkillsUSA competition and is a

first-time feat for anyone from the CCISD.

Worm is someone who has excelled both in and outside of the classroom. This spring he will be a co-

valedictorian of his graduating class at Calumet and engaged in First Robotics as a Division Leader.

Outside of the classroom he has worked on cars for as long as he can remember. Worm’s biography

states, “After graduation, I plan to go to Michigan Technological University to study Mechanical

Engineering. After that, I am determined to become the Chief Engineer of Corvette. This award will help

me to get the theoretics learned in college courses into the real world and help to design world-class

supercars. Many engineers do not have any technical education/skills and it shows when working on real

projects instead of textbook problems. I am hoping this award will be able to set me apart from the

rest.”

Each of the finalists will receive prizes valued over $1,200 from TechForce partners including WD-40,

AutoZone, Ford Motor Company, Cengage Learning, Advance Auto Parts, FedEx Freight and CRC

Industries. The Grand Prize Winner as chosen by this week’s public vote will also receive a $1,000

TechForce Scholarship and additional prizes valued over $1,500, including additional training and prizes

from Advance Auto Parts, a Smart Parts Washer from CRC Industries, a gift card from AutoZone and an

iPad Air from Ford Motor Company.