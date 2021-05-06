Calumet High School Senior is in the Final Vote for the Prestigious National Honor Hancock- TechForce Foundation
Zander, Calumet HS Senior in Final Vote for a nonprofit dedicated to helping student techs achieve their
professional dreams has recognized Zander Worm a Copper Country ISD Automotive Technology and
Calumet High School senior as a finalist for a prestigious national award. Worm was chosen as 1 of 10
finalists amongst high school and community college students nationally. He was nominated by CTE
Automotive Technology Instructor, David Narhi, and chosen out of a pool by industry expert judges.
The final is a popular poll completed online at TechForce.org/Vote and will conclude on Friday, May 7, at
2:00 PM EST. Everyone is encouraged to vote and invite people they know to support this
representative of the CCISD, Calumet, the Upper Peninsula, and Michigan as a whole.
As stated on Zander’s profile, Narhi said of Worm, “his curiosity and interest in vehicles as “profound.”
He regularly asks more information than the course requires, and spends time helping his classmates
understand the material. A two-time regional SkillsUSA winner, Zander is determined to one day
become the Chief Engineer of Corvette.” Worm recently won the State SkillsUSA competition and is a
first-time feat for anyone from the CCISD.
Worm is someone who has excelled both in and outside of the classroom. This spring he will be a co-
valedictorian of his graduating class at Calumet and engaged in First Robotics as a Division Leader.
Outside of the classroom he has worked on cars for as long as he can remember. Worm’s biography
states, “After graduation, I plan to go to Michigan Technological University to study Mechanical
Engineering. After that, I am determined to become the Chief Engineer of Corvette. This award will help
me to get the theoretics learned in college courses into the real world and help to design world-class
supercars. Many engineers do not have any technical education/skills and it shows when working on real
projects instead of textbook problems. I am hoping this award will be able to set me apart from the
rest.”
Each of the finalists will receive prizes valued over $1,200 from TechForce partners including WD-40,
AutoZone, Ford Motor Company, Cengage Learning, Advance Auto Parts, FedEx Freight and CRC
Industries. The Grand Prize Winner as chosen by this week’s public vote will also receive a $1,000
TechForce Scholarship and additional prizes valued over $1,500, including additional training and prizes
from Advance Auto Parts, a Smart Parts Washer from CRC Industries, a gift card from AutoZone and an
iPad Air from Ford Motor Company.