Treasury: Less Than A Week Left to Complete the FAFSA

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, students have less than one week to submit their free application for Federal Student Aid.

It’s a crucial step for grants, scholarships, and other financial assistance.

FAFSA submissions received by the federal processor on or before May 1 are given priority consideration for the state of Michigan’s financial aid programs.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: WWW.FAFSA.GOV.

Prior to completing the FAFSA online, the student must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at www.fafsa.gov. This ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity when accessing financial aid information through certain U.S. Department of Education websites.

To get started with the FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov. To learn more about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit MI Student Aid’s website at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

Administered by Treasury, MI Student Aid is Michigan’s go-to resource for finding the financial resources needed to pay for college. For more information, contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.