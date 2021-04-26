Superior Health Foundation adds Board Director

Tyler LaPlaunt joins U.P.-wide group of directors

MARQUETTE — Tyler LaPlaunt of Marquette is the newest member of the

A citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, LaPlaunt

serves as the assistant director of Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions in

Marquette.

LaPlaunt owns a bachelor’s degree in management of health and fitness

from Northern Michigan University and earned a master’s degree in

exercise physiology at NMU.

LaPlaunt brings a wealth of health experience to the SHF board of

directors and has more than 10 years of management experience as an

employee of a corporation and small business owner. He has undergone

numerous trainings on customer service, report writing, facilitation, and

building policy and procedure.

Earlier in his career, LaPlaunt worked as community health educator for

the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, was an adjunct/special

instructor at NMU and was a fitness professional at YMCA of Marquette

County.

He also serves on the University of Michigan/Michigan Department of

Health and Human Services and sits on the National Institutes of Health

Tribal Advisory Committee.

“I strive to better the lives of all American Indian and Alaska Native people

through my work and advocacy as a Tribal citizen public health professional

and educator,” LaPlaunt said. “I wanted to get further involved with helping

to improve the health and well-being of our community for all people and

ensure that every voice is heard. The Superior Health Foundation does a

fantastic job of helping support and fund regional ideas and organizations.

“As we near the end of the pandemic, local and regional organizations like

the SHF will be needed more than ever before to help us get back on track

and get projects off the ground that help local people live healthier lives.”

In his spare time, LaPlaunt enjoys reading, biking, lifting weights and

getting outdoors in nature either to relax and enjoy our beautiful U.P.

natural environment along the shores of Lake Superior or going for

hikes/nature walks with his daughter.

The Superior Health Foundation now has 13 board directors representing

the Upper Peninsula. Sheri Davie of Marquette serves as president, John

Marshall of Marquette is vice president and Kara Katona of Negaunee is

secretary/treasurer.