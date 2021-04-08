WHS students to compete for national awards!

1 hour ago Roy Buck

Westwood High School students fared very well in the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference. Jillian Koski took first place and Kalle Keranen took second place in the BPA’s “Legal Office Procedures Competition.” The duo also placed in other categories too!

Due to the Co-vid pandemic the competition will be held virtually rather than on-site in Florida. Although they hoped to travel to Florida, Jillian and Kalle are still in great spirits as they prep to compete for more awards in the National-Level Business Skills Competitions and Workshops. The national conference will be held April 26th thru May 9th.

For more information visit:

https://nice.k12.mi.us/

Competitive Event Listing

More Stories

Explosive devices in Marinette County

1 hour ago Neydja Petithomme

Copper Country ISD will Host the Rapid Testing Event

1 hour ago Neydja Petithomme

Homestead Property Tax Credit Information

2 hours ago Roy Buck

The cycles of the U.P.’s ammo shortages

2 hours ago Roy Buck

Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Western Michigan Chapter Announces Event

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Explosive devices in Marinette County

1 hour ago Neydja Petithomme

Copper Country ISD will Host the Rapid Testing Event

1 hour ago Neydja Petithomme

WHS students to compete for national awards!

1 hour ago Roy Buck

Homestead Property Tax Credit Information

2 hours ago Roy Buck

The cycles of the U.P.’s ammo shortages

2 hours ago Roy Buck