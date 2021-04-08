WHS students to compete for national awards!

Westwood High School students fared very well in the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference. Jillian Koski took first place and Kalle Keranen took second place in the BPA’s “Legal Office Procedures Competition.” The duo also placed in other categories too!

Due to the Co-vid pandemic the competition will be held virtually rather than on-site in Florida. Although they hoped to travel to Florida, Jillian and Kalle are still in great spirits as they prep to compete for more awards in the National-Level Business Skills Competitions and Workshops. The national conference will be held April 26th thru May 9th.

