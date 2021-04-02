Upper Michigan Brain Center Collaboration and Glioblastomas

3 hours ago Roy Buck

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive and the most common brain tumor. The “Upper Michigan Brain Center Collaboration” has a dedicated team studying this challenging disease.

The 2021 “IncredibleBank Hope Starts Here” raises funds for the UMBTC, whose mission is to empower patients and families dealing with brain tumors. IncredibleBank recently presented a $5,000 check to the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center as title sponsor of the Hope Starts Here Challenge.

The UMBTC is a collaborative effort between UP Health System, Northern Michigan University and the Superior Health Foundation for advocacy, research, and the treatment of brain tumors.

For more information visit:

https://www.trisignup.com/Race/MI/Marquette/HopeStartsHereChallenge

https://news.nmu.edu/node/1263

https://www.nmu.edu/umbtc/

Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Centerumbtc@nmu.edu

