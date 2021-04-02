Wiese Named To Task Force On Forensic Science

Marquette County Prosecutor, Matt Wiese, has been named to the Task Force on Forensic Science established by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The group will be comprised of Michigan officials including medical practitioners, academics and legal professionals.

The task force will review the application of forensic science in the criminal justice system.

It will create a report that will be delivered to the governor by the end of the year.

Wiese holds a Bachelor of Science from Northern Michigan University and received his Juris Doctor from Vermont Law School.