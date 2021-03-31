When a traditional four year degree is not an option, a central Upper Peninsula program fills the gap for high school students.

Northern Michigan University offers students in Alger and Marquette Counties vocational and educational training through a unique program. Middle College is available for high school sophomores who have a financial need, are first–generation college students, or are simply not interested in traditional academics.

Participants in the program complete a NMU associate degree while they finish high school– And at no cost to students or their families.

For more information visit:

https://nmu.edu/cte/

https://nmu.edu/cte/cte-flipbook