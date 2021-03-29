Three Men Arrested On Meth Charges

Three Wisconsin men were arraigned after a meth bust in the City of Menominee.

Kyle Patrick Smith and Mikael Vincent Scantlen are facing charges of Delivery, Possession and Intent to Deliver Methanphetamine, as well as Manufacturing of Methanphetamine within 500 feet of a Dwelling and Causing Hazardous Waste.

The third man, Romulus Adonis Ard, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methanphetamine and Possession of Fentanyl.

The charges arise from an execution of a search warrant where the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team found baggies of methamphetamine and had set up an investigation three weeks prior where they discovered undercover purchases of methanphetamine.