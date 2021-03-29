Three Members Of The Wolverine Watchmen To Stand Trial

Three known members of the Wolverine Watchmen, who allegedly took part in a plot to storm the state capitol building and kidnap elected officials, will stand trial.

Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico are facing charges of gang membership, providing resources for a terrorist act and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The men were arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a plot was exposed by state and federal agencies. The men are accused of targeting law enforcement officials and threatening violence to incite a civil war as well.