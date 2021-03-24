NMU’s Virtual Tech Help Sessions

Northern Michigan University’s Cyber Security Student Association will hold a virtual tech help session. Peter White Public Library will host three sessions in April to help library patrons with tech devices.

The assistance will include smart phones, email, apps and other electronic devices.

These virtual tech help sessions will be held the 1st three Tuesdays in April.

For more information:

Contact the PWPL Reference Desk at 906-226-4312 or email

refdesk@pwpl.info for more information.

To Join the meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89468883812?pwd=S2d0Nk1xUDFpSDBJNDhxUzNVbmpuUT09

Meeting ID: 894 6888 3812

Passcode: 611199