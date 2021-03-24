PFAS in Gogebic County

PFAS has been found at Gogebic County Airport. They were discovered by Michigan’s PFAS Action Team. PFAS are manmade resilient fire-fighting foams that were required to be used by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). PFAS can seep into the ground and get into people’s well water.

Representatives from The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other State Organizations will host a virtual meeting April 6th to advise residents if water has been impacted and if well sampling is needed.

For information on PFAS visit:

https://www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse/

Also, to view or participate in the virtual meeting, visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.

Click on the Public Meetings button, then select the Gogebic County Airport Virtual Town Hall Meeting link. Individuals without internet access can listen to the meeting by calling this toll-free number 636-651-3142, and entering the access code: 374288#

.