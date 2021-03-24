Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Marquette on Friday, March 26th.

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center will be providing a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Marquette on Friday, March 26th. The clinic will be held in the lower atrium of the Upper Peninsula Medical Center from 8:30 a.m. thru 4:00 p.m.

The opportunity to be vaccinated is available for those 18 –49 years old with qualifying health conditions and all people over 50 years old. However, Vaccines are available by appointment only. To be added to the vaccination list please call 906-449-2900.

For more information visit: https://uglhealth.org/