Marquette’s 2021 Spring-Summer Update

Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority has announced that this Spring and Summer’s festivities will go on. Spring–Summer fun in 2021 is back!

The DDA is taking extra precautions to ensure these events will take place in a Covid safe manner. However, decisions and occurrences beyond their control may prohibit them from going forward with an event.

But, as of now, Marquette will be hosting these abbreviated events: Farmers Market, Restaurant Week, Blueberry Festival, Music on Third, and Classic Cars on Third Street.

One more thing: The DDA is now taking applications for Farmer Market Vendors.

For more information please visit:

www.downtownmarquette.org

www.facebook.com/downtownmarquette

https://www.downtownmarquette.org/news/mdda-announces-spring-and-summer-event-plans