Chances are we all know someone who is struggling due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

Marquette County Police and Firefighters Fund have created a fund that helps with household expenses including groceries, gas, utility payments and more.

Nominees must be a Marquette County resident.

Applications are due by April 30th.

Click the link below for the application.

Friend In Need COVID-19 Assistance | The Marquette County (mqtcopoliceandfireball.org)