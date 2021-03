March is reading month. Ishpeming’s Birchview Elementary is celebrating reading–month with a good ole fashion game of dodgeball.

All of the classes raised money for a piggy–bank penny–war. Birchview’s 2nd grade raised the most money. As a reward they got to play dodgeball against their principal and gym teacher!

Fun had by all and good times for a good cause.

https://ishpemingschools.org/schools/birchview_elementary