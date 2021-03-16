Marq-Tran To Install Wheelchair Securement Systems

Marquette County Transit Authority will be implementing a new change to their buses thanks to the Federal Transit Administration’s Public Transportation COVID–19 Research Grant Program.

Marq–Tran will receive funding to install automated wheelchair securement systems for their buses.

The purpose of the system is allow passengers to self–secure their wheelchairs safely and eliminate close contact with bus drivers.

The program also distributed funding to four other public transit agencies around the state of Michigan for innovative projects.