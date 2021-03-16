COVID-19 Variant Detected in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich (WBUP) — Local health officials were notified that a COVID–19 variant was detected in Marquette County.

The Marquette County Health Department was notified that a positive case of the B.1.1.7 variant was confirmed using genetic testing. The new variant is nearly 50–percent more transmissible which allows it to spread faster and possibly increase the number of hospitalizations as well as deaths.

The county health department reminds the community to continue social distancing, using masks, and washing hands to slow the spread. Vaccine registration is now available to anyone 16 or older. You can register by going to MQTHealth.org