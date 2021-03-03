Marquette Township sets events for 2021

Marquette Township is taking steps to return to normal in the wake of the COVID–19 pandemic.

The township board approved its 2021 community events calendar on Tuesday.

The township will hold music events in April, May, September, October and November at the Westwood Mall and a rummage sale is planned on June 4, 5, and 6.

The township’s annual car show is scheduled on June 19. August 7 is Community Days and November 23 would be the annual Christmas tree lighting.

Girard noted some of the events may be held virtually if necessary.

For more information on upcoming Marquette Township events, go to Marquette Township.org.