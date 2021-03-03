Isle Royale to open in April

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park and its 450 surrounding islands reopen on April 16th. Isle Royale is a remote island in the middle of Lake Superior.  Last year Isle Royale delayed its opening until June 15th.

Isle Royale National Park announced today plans are being finalized to open the park for visitation this summer with transports limited to  approximately 50% of pre-pandemic capacity to provide for social distancing.

To make a reservation, call the Houghton visitor center at 906-482-0984 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm ET, Monday – Friday.  Reservations cannot be made online or by email

Other concessions that plan to operate this summer and offer ferry and seaplane passenger service starting in mid-May; are the Isle Royale Queen IV, Voyageur II, Sea Hunter III, and Isle Royale Seaplanes. Isle Royale Resorts/Rock Harbor Lodge will offer services at Rock Harbor and Windigo.  For more information or to make reservations, contact these companies directly.

.

