Businesses celebrate International Women’s Day

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Four area businesses are celebrating international women’s day in a big way – by asking for donations for the Marquette Women’s Center.

The center’s shelter in Marquette is at capacity and in need of donations of paper products, toiletries, cleaning supplies,  non perishable food items and anything else listed on the Women’s Center website at wcmqt.org/

 The first 50 women to visit Richardson’s Jewelers in Marquette between March 2nd through the 6th with a donation for the Women’s Center will receive a free gift bag containing chocolate from Towners Chocolaterie, wine from Everyday Wines Marquette and other fun gifts.
Items for donation include toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers and wipes, non perishable food items and any other items mentioned on the women’s center website.
Anyone who donates will also have the chance to win a prize package containing a gift certificate to the GLOW Sculpting Spa for a Zerona treatment and teeth whitening, and a necklace from our new 1928 collection!  The winner will be announced via Facebook live on March 6th 3 p.m.

More Stories

Drug arrests in Calumet

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Granholm confirmed as Energy Secretary

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Baraga County crash sends four to the hospital

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Bill package could lower cost of healthcare

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Tragic shooting in Luce County

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

2020 a “Transformative” year for Cleveland Cliffs

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Businesses celebrate International Women’s Day

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Pietila and Swoyer named WCHA Players of the Week

4 hours ago David Cesefske

Packers finalize coaching staff

8 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Kuhn of Women’s Basketball Earns Third GLIAC North Player of the Week Award

8 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Drug arrests in Calumet

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers