Businesses celebrate International Women’s Day

Four area businesses are celebrating international women’s day in a big way – by asking for donations for the Marquette Women’s Center. The center’s shelter in Marquette is at capacity and in need of donations of paper products, toiletries, cleaning supplies, non perishable food items and anything else listed on the Women’s Center website at wcmqt.org/

The first 50 women to visit Richardson’s Jewelers in Marquette between March 2nd through the 6th with a donation for the Women’s Center will receive a free gift bag containing chocolate from Towners Chocolaterie, wine from Everyday Wines Marquette and other fun gifts.

Items for donation include toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers and wipes, non perishable food items and any other items mentioned on the women’s center website.