Drug arrests in Calumet

A man and woman were arrested on drug charges in Calumet on Saturday.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office found a 28-year old woman, a 39 year old man and a three year old girl at a residence on Park Avenue.

The woman was the subject of the initial warrant.

Deputies seized crystal methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug packaging and electronic devices used in illegal drug activity after obtaining a second search warrant.

The suspect’s names will be withheld pending arraignment in 97th District Court.