Feeding America to distribute food Thursday in Harvey

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette – Up to 450 families will have access to fresh food at the Silver Creek Church in Harvey on Thursday.

The church is teaming up with Feeding America to host a mobile food pantry from 10 a.m. until noon.

Participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants and remain in their cars during the drive-through event.

The distribution team will place food boxes directly in the vehicle, so participants are asked make sure to clear a space in their car in advance of the event.

Containers will be provided.

The church is located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

The event is sponsored by Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift and Feeding America West Michigan.

Call (906)249-1715 with questions.

