Groomer Fire

23 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A nonprofit organization in Ontonagon County is seeking donations after a fire destroyed a vital piece of equipment.

The North Country Snowmobile Club’s trail groomer caught fire on the Lake of the Clouds trail on Friday.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the groomer was a total loss.

Club officials have started a gofundme to defray the cost replacing equipment that is not be covered by insurance

The grooming itself is owned by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The skid, which is pulled behind the groomer to smooth the trails, is owned by the club.

The damaged equipment was towed out of the woods on Sunday. The club will continue to groom snowmobile trails with its remaining two groomers.

For more information, or to donate, visit the North Country Snowmobile Club page on Facebook.

