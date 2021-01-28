COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Continues to Trickle In

Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Counties, MI – The Western Upper Peninsula

Health Department (WUPHD) extends gratitude to the public for their patience as the COVID-19

vaccination process continues to evolve.

The vaccine supply coming to the area continues to be very limited at this time. The forecast from the

state is that this pattern may continue for the next several weeks as the state wrestles with low shipments

from the federal government and the need to make sure that vaccine is distributed equitably across the

state.

“We have started administering second doses of the vaccine that were received from the state this

week”, said Kate Beer, Health Officer for WUPHD. “Some first doses were received, but they have

already been scheduled out as we continue to work through the Phase 1B priority groups.”

Residents are encouraged to watch for additional announcements regarding vaccine clinic availability

from the health department and other healthcare providers.

Michigan is currently in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination effort. Phase 1B includes residents age

65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and

federal workers and jail and prison staff; and preK-12 teachers and childcare providers.

The overall strategy is to have residents 65 and older reach out to the health department or their

healthcare provider to schedule a vaccination. Frontline essential workers should reach out to their

employer for additional information, as WUPHD expects to work directly with employers to coordinate

clinics for their workers.

For more information on COVID-19 please visit www.wuphd.org, michigan.gov/coronavirus, or

cdc.gov/coronavirus.