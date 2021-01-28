Health Department Offers Annual Fee Discount for Compliant Food Establishments

Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Counties, MI – At it’s regular Board of Health

meeting on Monday, January 25, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) voted in a

one-time annual license fee discount for food service establishments that have consistently complied

with Michigan’s Epidemic Orders. The twenty-five percent discount will apply to local annual

inspection fees only and not the state license fee.

“The Board wanted to recognize the facilities in our jurisdiction that have worked hard over the last few

months to help keep our communities safe”, said Kate Beer, Health Officer for WUPHD. “The discount

will be available for certain establishments renewing their license during the current year, typically by

April 30.”

The agency is currently working on the details of the new discount policy and will have information

available for eligible facilities when renewal notices are mailed. WUPHD licenses over 400 food

establishments across the five-county region.

For more information our Food Protection Program www.wupdhd.org/food-protection-program/.

Continue Reading