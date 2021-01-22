MDHHS to allow opening of bars and restaurants

LANSING — Michigan bars and restaurants will be allowed to open for indoor activities at 25% capacity on February 1.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in a joint press conference with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, made the announcement Friday morning.

Experts cite a drop in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the move.

“Consumption of food or beverages is permitted only in a designated dining area where patrons are seated, groups of patrons are separated by at least six feet, no more than 6 patrons are seated together (at a table, booth, or group of fixed seats), and groups of patrons do not intermingle,” according to the order.

The order also includes a daily 10 p.m. curfew.