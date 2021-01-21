134th annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament postponed

3 days ago Donny Ede

ISHPEMING — A  long-standing skiing tournament in Ishpeming is being postponed.

A press release from the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) reads:

The Ishpeming Ski Club announces the postponement of their 134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament. The new dates for the event have been set for March 6-7, 2021.

This has been a very challenging year for events. The club will be working through a plan in the up-coming weeks to host the tournament with the safety of athletes and community the top priority. Spectators will be allowed based on the State of Michigan guidelines for COVID mitigation at the time of the event.

The annual tournament is the biggest fundraiser for the Ishpeming Ski Club. The club is currently in the process of a major update of facilities and programming. The ISC plans to initiate a fundraising drive to offset loss of revenue due to restricted spectatorship, and asks for community support of the ISC Youth Ski Programs and facility updates.

For more information on the Ishpeming Ski Club go to www.ishskiclub.com

 

More Stories

Gov. Whitmer unveils new MDHHS epidemic orders

2 days ago Donny Ede

MCHD announces pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65+

2 days ago Donny Ede

Body of Delta County man found in Lake Michigan

2 days ago Donny Ede

MDHHS to allow opening of bars and restaurants

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Commercial Building fire in Ironwood

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Calumet man arrested for Capitol siege involvement

4 days ago Donny Ede

You may have missed

NMU Hockey Announces Home-And-Home Series With MTU

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Gov. Whitmer unveils new MDHHS epidemic orders

2 days ago Donny Ede

MCHD announces pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65+

2 days ago Donny Ede

Body of Delta County man found in Lake Michigan

2 days ago Donny Ede

Delta County man dies in Lake Michigan

2 days ago Lisa Bowers