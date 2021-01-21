134th annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament postponed

ISHPEMING — A long-standing skiing tournament in Ishpeming is being postponed.

A press release from the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) reads:

The Ishpeming Ski Club announces the postponement of their 134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament. The new dates for the event have been set for March 6-7, 2021.

This has been a very challenging year for events. The club will be working through a plan in the up-coming weeks to host the tournament with the safety of athletes and community the top priority. Spectators will be allowed based on the State of Michigan guidelines for COVID mitigation at the time of the event.

The annual tournament is the biggest fundraiser for the Ishpeming Ski Club. The club is currently in the process of a major update of facilities and programming. The ISC plans to initiate a fundraising drive to offset loss of revenue due to restricted spectatorship, and asks for community support of the ISC Youth Ski Programs and facility updates.

For more information on the Ishpeming Ski Club go to www.ishskiclub.com