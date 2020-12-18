Stephenson man drowns after breaking through ice on Shakey Lakes

1 day ago Donny Ede

LAKE TOWNSHIP — On December 17th at 7:47 p.m. first responders were dispatched to Shakey Lakes Park in Lake Township, where a Stephenson man, Lon Joseph Harrand, was reported missing while ice fishing on Shakey Lakes.

It was reported that Mr. Harrand had stopped by the campground earlier in the day and saw other ice fishermen on the lake. He went home to get his ice fishing gear and returned back to the lake to fish. He never returned home in the evening. He did not answer phone calls on his cell phone, and friends and family investigated. There were boot prints going out onto the ice, but no boot prints returning.

Mr. Harrand had fallen through the ice and drowned. His body was recovered by ice rescuers.

