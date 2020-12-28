Two in custody after shooting in Menominee

3 days ago Donny Ede

MENOMINEE — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting that took place in Menominee Monday morning.

At around 12:10 a.m., the Menominee City Police Department received complaints of shots being fired in the 1300 block of 30th Avenue. Officers determined the resident of the address was shot after an illegal narcotics deal. Two suspects fled on foot, and were later located in a vehicle.

After an investigation of the incident, the two suspects were taken into custody in Oconto, Wisconsin. The gunshot victim was taken to Aurora Medical Bay Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

