Students speak on returning for fall semester

MARQUETTE — As classes begin for Northern Michigan students on August.17th, we decided to ask them what are their feelings about returning to school during the pandemic.
Related Articles
Central UP, Coronavirus, Economy / Jobs, Health / Medicine, Local News, Marquette County, Top Story
Local businesses limited by Governor’s executive order
Coronavirus, Health / Medicine, Iron County, Top Story, West UP
Potential COVID-19 exposure sites identified by Western UP Health Department
Community, Coronavirus, Finlandia University, Health / Medicine, Houghton County, Keweenaw Bureau, Local News