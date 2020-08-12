Four saved from Lake Superior, one hospitalized in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY — The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 4 people were saved in Lake Superior yesterday.

At approximately 2:33 pm, officers were dispatched to Big Traverse Beach in Schoolcraft Township.

An 8–year–old girl was swept out by the current. 3 other people attempted to save the girl, but were also swept out by the current.

People on the beach were able to pull the subjects to the shore, using inflatable tubes.

A 12–year–old boy was taken to the Aspirus Keweenaw emergency room, where he was then airlifted to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.