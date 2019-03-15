Suspect named in double homicide from 1976

MARINETTE– The name of a suspect has been released, after a D.N.A. match was confirmed in relation to a double homicide from 1976.

82-year-old Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven of Lakewood Wisconsin was tied to the D.N.A. in connection to the double homicide, according to the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab.

The Marinette County District Attorney will be working with the Marinette County Sheriff’s office to pursue a criminal complaint for the homicides.

Anyone with any further information regarding the case is urged to call the tip line at (715) 732-7310.