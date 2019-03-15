Marquette man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

MARQUETTE– After a joint investigation by the Northern Michigan University Police Department and the Marquette Police Department, Caleb Scott Anderson of Marquette has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

According to allegations, Anderson would run up to unsuspecting women and grab them by the buttocks, and run away.

These incidents allegedly happened within the city of Marquette, as well as on NMU’s campus.

The Marquette Police Department would like to note that these are allegations, and Anderson is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If you or someone you know has been victimized in a similar fashion, contact Det. Aldrich of the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400, or Det. LaPlante of NMUPD at (906) 227-2151.