West End Health Foundation opens Spring Grant Cycle

ISHPEMING — The West End Health Foundation awarded the second cycle of 2018 grants to support health and wellness projects in Marquette County’s West End communities recently.

A total of eleven proposals were received by the Foundation.

Seven proposals were funded for a total of $30,385.

The WMCHF funds a variety of organizations hoping they can improve health and lifestyle of residents in the West end.

“What we try and do is to select organizations that are presenting programs and services to individuals of all ages. That is trying to help people maintain their health and fitness. We also work with chronic disease education,” said Pam Christensen, Foundation Manager for Western Marquette County Health Foundation.

The Spring Grants are due April 1st and need to be in their office by 5:00 P.M.

They encourage organizations that provide services and programs for folks who live in the West end to apply.

If you are interested in more information or the process you can contact Pamela R. Christensen at (906) 204-7410.