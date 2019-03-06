UPHS Bell awarded Internship Site of the Year

ISHPEMING– One hospital in the UP is helping to get high school students the valuable experience they need early.

UPHS Bell in Ishpeming has been awarded the Internship Site of the Year for Marquette County.

The award goes to the entity that offers the best hands–on experience for the students.

“We’ve been hosting interns here for a long time; I think it’s a great opportunity for young people that are interested in going into the medical profession, whether it be nursing or even as a physician to kinda get on the job training, or getting some of those real–life experiences,” says Chad Hewitt, director of the emergency department at Bell.

The award is given out every year in observance of CTE month, which highlights Career Technical Education programs.

The award is presented by MARESA, an education agency that coordinates the internships.

UPHS Bell offers internships in nursing, pharmaceutical, lab, and other departments.