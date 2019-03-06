Hancock welcomes people to newly-renovated library

HANCOCK– Keweenaw residents who live in within the Hancock Public School District are being invited to explore their new library.

Residents are getting an opportunity to come and see the newly renovated facility

“The Hancock School Public Library is hosting an open house to celebrate and welcome our patrons back into the space now that it’s under the management of the Portage Lake District Library,” says Dillon Geshel, Library Director of the Portage Lake District.

Located in the Hancock High School Building, the Public Library was managed by the school district prior to November when the management transition began.

“The library does serve the residents of the Hancock School District. It’s a public library open to everyone that lives in the city of Hancock, Hancock Township, Franklin Township, and Quincy Township. Again, we’re just inviting the public to come back in to that space. Every week we are making changes and improvements to the collections here, as well as the services that we offer. If you haven’t been here in a while, I really encourage you to stop by and sign up for a library card and see what we’ve been up to,” adds Geshel.

The two day open house will also serve as a fundraiser by selling literature.

“The open house is Friday, March 8th from 3:30 to 6:00, and then continues on march 9th from 10am to 2pm. To coincide with the open house friends of the Portage Lake District Library are hosting a book sale as well. So you can stop by, meet our new librarians, fins out what we’ve been up to, find out about our future plans for the space, but also pick up some used books to help benefit the library.”