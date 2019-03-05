Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery throwing Mardi Gras party

MARQUETTE — It’s the end of Mardi Gras today and one local restaurant is ending it with a bang.

Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery has been open for over 13 years and this will be their 12th Fat Tuesday event celebrating the end of Mardi Gras.

They have live bands and a lot of great food for everyone to come and enjoy going until 9 tonight.

“So today is Fat Tuesday and is the last day of Mardi Gras of the carnival season,” said Chef De Cuisine at Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery, Nichole Durley-Rust. “Its also the last day before lent starts and Easter comes 40 days later. So we are having a big ol’ party here at Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery and we got a Mardi Gras brunch buffet and then a dinner buffet with over 25 different items on it. So we are partying our butts off singing like we mean it!”

The event is just another way the owners and employees can bring a little Mardi Gras to the U.P. and to bring some delicious Cajun cuisine to some anyone willing to come on by.