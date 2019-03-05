Huron Mountain Bakery celebrates Fat Tuesday

Today is Fat Tuesday, which means lots of paczkis, and lots of preparation for one local bakery.

For Huron Mountain Bakery in Ishpeming, today is one of their busiest days of the year.

Preparing for Fat Tuesday is something that started very early in the morning.

“We were preparing for months at a time; I think we did between 13 and 14,000 paczkis this year,” says Rebekah Wadhams, manager at Huron Mountain Bakery. ”

“We’ve been here since 3:30 this morning putting together orders and making sure everything is where it’s supposed to be. It’s been non-stop since we opened at 6 am. It’s been a good day,” adds Timber Wolf, employee at the bakery.

The bakery offers a variety of classic flavors, including strawberry, cherry, Bavarian cream and chocolate.

Paczkis were adopted as a way to bring in the Lent season for Christian denominations, and sometimes have celebrations similar to Mardi Gras.